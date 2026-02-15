Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Varex Imaging from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VREX

Varex Imaging Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.83 million. Varex Imaging has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Varex Imaging by 10.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 328,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company’s medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.