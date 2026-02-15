Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.16 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,640.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSE:KWEB opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors targeted exposure to China’s rapidly evolving internet sector. Launched in May 2013, the fund seeks to track the CSI China Overseas Internet Index, which captures the performance of Chinese companies primarily engaged in internet and internet-related activities. KWEB provides access to companies operating across e-commerce, online gaming, social media, internet search, online entertainment and education, and related services.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of equities that includes American depositary receipts (ADRs), Hong Kong–listed H-shares and companies trading on Chinese mainland exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.