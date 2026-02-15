Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $621.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.97 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 69.63%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $4,924,629.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,960.48. This represents a 82.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $5,077,212.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,216 shares of company stock valued at $52,015,364. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 868.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

