Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Price

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 0.89. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $349.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 207,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $15,000,370.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,244,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,580,675.80. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $722,374.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,052,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,075,752.47. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,392 shares of company stock worth $44,460,801. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Procore Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 478,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Procore Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procore Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — Procore reported $0.37 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue of $349.1M, up 15.6% year-over-year, signaling improving fundamentals after prior-year weakness. Zacks: Q4 Beat

Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — Procore reported $0.37 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue of $349.1M, up 15.6% year-over-year, signaling improving fundamentals after prior-year weakness. Positive Sentiment: Company guidance — Procore gave FY 2026 revenue guidance around $1.5B and Q1 revenue guidance of $351–353M, roughly in line with or slightly above Street expectations, which supports the beat and reduces near-term execution risk. Press Release / Guidance

Company guidance — Procore gave FY 2026 revenue guidance around $1.5B and Q1 revenue guidance of $351–353M, roughly in line with or slightly above Street expectations, which supports the beat and reduces near-term execution risk. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its target — TD Cowen increased its price target from $80 to $85 and keeps a Buy rating, providing a bullish analyst voice among many cuts. Benzinga: TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised its target — TD Cowen increased its price target from $80 to $85 and keeps a Buy rating, providing a bullish analyst voice among many cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord lowered its target from $90 to $72 but maintained a Buy rating — still bullish on longer-term upside despite trimming the target. Benzinga: Canaccord

Canaccord lowered its target from $90 to $72 but maintained a Buy rating — still bullish on longer-term upside despite trimming the target. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its target to $79 and stayed Overweight — another trim that keeps a constructive stance. Benzinga: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut its target to $79 and stayed Overweight — another trim that keeps a constructive stance. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed target to $65 but remains Overweight — reduces upside projection while keeping a positive rating. Benzinga: Barclays

Barclays trimmed target to $65 but remains Overweight — reduces upside projection while keeping a positive rating. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel cut its target to $63 but keeps a Buy rating — another downward adjustment that signals more conservative expectations. Benzinga: Stifel

Stifel cut its target to $63 but keeps a Buy rating — another downward adjustment that signals more conservative expectations. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG reduced its target from $88 to $66 while maintaining a Buy — consistent theme of lower targets but retained conviction from several brokers. Benzinga: BTIG

BTIG reduced its target from $88 to $66 while maintaining a Buy — consistent theme of lower targets but retained conviction from several brokers. Neutral Sentiment: KeyBanc reduced its target to $80 — another mid-day cut (rating details not specified). MSN / KeyBanc

KeyBanc reduced its target to $80 — another mid-day cut (rating details not specified). Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson made the largest relative cut and shifted to Neutral — target lowered to $55 with a Neutral rating, a marked downgrade in analyst sentiment that likely pressured the stock despite the beat. Benzinga: DA Davidson

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

