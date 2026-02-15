Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCTY. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $160.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.14.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.93. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $101.39 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.37 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 4,560.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 145,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 109,148 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Paylocity by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 38,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

