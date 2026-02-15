Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 14,252 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 251,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

