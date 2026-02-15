Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1,624.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after buying an additional 1,985,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,327,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,826,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,250,000 after purchasing an additional 983,350 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,799,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,737,000 after purchasing an additional 954,616 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $24,782,000.

CGUS stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

