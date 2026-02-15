State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $297,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 77,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0%

JPM stock opened at $302.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $823.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial set a $334.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

