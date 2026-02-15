S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,645 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 23.7% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages reiterated bullish views — RBC Capital stuck with a Buy rating, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s long-term fundamentals. RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for S&P Global (SPGI)
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo likewise stayed constructive with a Buy, adding to the supportive analyst narrative that likely helped the stock today. Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on S&P Global (SPGI)
- Positive Sentiment: Industry recognition: S&P Global Ratings was named Ratings Provider of the Year at the Private Equity Wire European Awards — a credibility boost for the franchise and its fees/growth narrative. S&P Global Ratings Wins Ratings Provider of the Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target but kept a bullish rating — mixed signal that tempers upside while still signaling medium‑term confidence. Evercore ISI Trims S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho cut its target from $657 to $551 but maintained an Outperform rating — another mixed analyst move that reduces implied upside while leaving a buy case intact. Mizuho Lowers Price Target for S&P Global
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces and an options‑flow deep dive reflect elevated attention and active positioning by traders, useful for short‑term volatility but not clearly directional. S&P Global Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis asking whether SPGI is fairly priced after the recent slump — highlights valuation debate that could keep trading choppy. Is S&P Global (SPGI) Still Priced Fairly After The Recent Share Price Slump
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term pressure stems from disappointing quarterly results that produced a new 12‑month low — the company slightly missed EPS estimates and guidance/forward growth expectations are under the microscope. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings
S&P Global Stock Up 3.2%
SPGI stock opened at $410.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $507.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.82.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.21%.
S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.
S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.
