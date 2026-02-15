S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,645 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 23.7% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 target price on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.38.

S&P Global Stock Up 3.2%

SPGI stock opened at $410.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $507.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

