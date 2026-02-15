Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for about 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.30% of Valmont Industries worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 357.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $491.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.33.

VMI opened at $476.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $487.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

