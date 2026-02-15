Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,939 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $210.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average is $181.62.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

