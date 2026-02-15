Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.81 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $782,677,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Intuit by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,023,000 after purchasing an additional 751,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intuit by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,405,000 after purchasing an additional 468,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.42.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $399.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.36 and a 200-day moving average of $643.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.32 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new AI-powered "Construction Edition" for its Intuit Enterprise Suite aimed at mid-sized construction firms — a targeted vertical push that could expand enterprise bookings and stickier ARR.

Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary argues Intuit is well-positioned to survive the so‑called "SaaS‑pocalypse," supporting a longer-term bull case on durable subscription cash flows and AI-driven product differentiation.

Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital kept an Outperform rating on INTU but reduced its price target significantly (reported coverage and commentary); the maintained rating is supportive, but the lower target signals tempered near‑term upside expectations.

Neutral Sentiment: Several market pieces (Zacks, Motley Fool) debate whether Intuit is a buying opportunity or overhyped — useful context for sentiment-driven flows but not immediate catalysts.

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data feeds show anomalous "0 shares / NaN" values for February — likely a reporting/data error rather than a real change in short positioning, but noisy headlines can stoke volatility.

Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~184k put contracts in a single session (a very large spike vs. average), indicating elevated bearish hedging/speculation that can pressure the stock via sentiment and gamma trading dynamics.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower price targets have coincided with Intuit sliding to a new 52‑week low in recent sessions — explicit near‑term negative catalyst that likely amplified selling pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Legal/headline risk: an employee lawsuit alleging discriminatory labeling over DEI hiring adds reputational and potential legal risk that can weigh on sentiment if it escalates.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Articles

