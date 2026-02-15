TC Energy Corporation (TRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8775 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 3.2% increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

TC Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 89.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

TC Energy Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE TRP opened at $63.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.86%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,801,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,632,200,000 after acquiring an additional 980,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,977,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,282,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,986,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,190 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in TC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,868,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,150,656,000 after buying an additional 1,244,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 586.5% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,154,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

