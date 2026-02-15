American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,868 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,335,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 31,595.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $555,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Express by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,125,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $988,676,000 after purchasing an additional 646,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in American Express by 136.6% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 640,214 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Price Performance
AXP opened at $337.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.88. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $231.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
American Express Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.78.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express
Key Headlines Impacting American Express
Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 guidance for revenue growth (~9–10%) and EPS of $17.30–$17.90 (midpoint above some analyst expectations), reinforcing the narrative of resilient premium card spending supporting earnings. AXP anticipates a strong 2026 profit (Yahoo)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces and a Seeking Alpha “rating upgrade” highlight AmEx as a steady compounder, calling out premium spend strength and steady guidance as reasons to consider the stock. Seeking Alpha: AXP rating upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate actions and marketing (expanded NBA partnership, ongoing premium card activation efforts) support brand engagement and higher‑yield customer spend—a longer‑term revenue positive. NBA and American Express partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend was paid (maintains yield ~0.9%); steady capital return is supportive for income‑focused holders. MarketBeat AXP dividend details
- Neutral Sentiment: Company presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference — useful detail for modeling and analyst updates but not an immediate catalyst by itself. UBS presentation (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: American Express issued new debt to boost funding — improves liquidity/funding flexibility but raises leverage and interest‑cost exposure; market impact depends on size/terms. AXP boosts funding with new debt issuances
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares (~$5.35M at ≈$356.58) and Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares (~$2.82M at ≈$346.73). Big, concentrated insider reductions can weigh on near‑term sentiment. Insider trades alert (InsiderTrades)
- Negative Sentiment: Shares have underperformed peers and fell in recent sessions (coverage citing CNBC/Benzinga), which can trigger sector rebalancing outflows and exacerbate declines. CNBC ‘Final Trades’ note (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed targets/ratings (Evercore/JPMorgan moves referenced), a reminder expectations are being modestly reset—analyst downgrades/target cuts can be immediate share‑price pressure. Analyst notes and PT changes (Benzinga)
Insider Activity at American Express
In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
American Express Profile
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.