American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,868 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,335,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 31,595.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $555,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Express by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,125,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $988,676,000 after purchasing an additional 646,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in American Express by 136.6% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 640,214 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $337.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.88. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $231.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.78.

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

