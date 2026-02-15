SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. SecureAlert had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.

SecureAlert Stock Down 38.1%

Shares of TRCK opened at $0.26 on Friday. SecureAlert has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

About SecureAlert

SecureAlert, trading under the symbol TRCK on the OTC Markets, is a provider of location-based safety and monitoring solutions designed to protect vulnerable populations such as seniors with dementia, children with special needs, and lone workers. The company offers a suite of wearable devices and asset tags that leverage proprietary geo-fencing and real-time tracking technologies. These devices connect to a secure network platform that generates alerts when a user exits a predefined safe zone or when other risk thresholds are breached.

At the core of SecureAlert’s product lineup are compact, wireless tracking units that can be worn or attached to personal belongings.

