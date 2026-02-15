Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Purchased by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,934 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $48,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 960.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiserv Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of FISV stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. B. Riley Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.97.
Fiserv News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. TradFi giant Fiserv builds real-time dollar rails for crypto companies
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Fiserv Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. BNP Paribas raises PT to $64
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries)
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. JPMorgan trims PT
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Turnaround weighed by ServiceNow AI push and investor lawsuits
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/company comparisons and commentary — longer-form pieces comparing Fiserv to peers (e.g., PayPal vs. Fiserv comeback discussions) are framing the stock as a turnaround/idea trade rather than an immediate catalyst. PayPal Vs. Fiserv: Which Is The Better Comeback Bet?
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.
Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.
