Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,707 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $601.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $618.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.76. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

