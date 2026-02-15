MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Stake Boosted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,480 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $29,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $1,192,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,820.24. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total transaction of $23,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,278,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,042,479.55. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 554,703 shares of company stock valued at $112,151,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $244.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $245.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

