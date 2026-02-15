TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 1,601,331 Shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 400,332.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601,331 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of James Hardie Industries worth $30,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 641.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4,266.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHX opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on James Hardie Industries from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

