Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Stories

