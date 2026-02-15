Inv Vk Pa Valu (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Trading Down 1.1%

VPV stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Inv Vk Pa Valu has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

Get Inv Vk Pa Valu alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Pa Valu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inv Vk Pa Valu during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu by 40.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 31,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 443.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 39,236 shares during the period.

About Inv Vk Pa Valu

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade Pennsylvania municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Pa Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Pa Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.