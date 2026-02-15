Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 on February 27th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Alexander’s Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $234.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.66. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $189.05 and a fifty-two week high of $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s (NYSE: ALX) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning, leasing and managing commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office buildings, retail storefronts and parking facilities, all held on a wholly owned basis. By concentrating on prime urban and suburban locations, Alexander’s seeks to generate stable rental income and long-term asset appreciation.

Founded in 1928 as a family-run department store chain, Alexander’s transitioned during the early 1990s into a pure-play real estate company following the sale of its retail operations.

