Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Critical Contrast

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Curbline Properties and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curbline Properties 21.78% 2.10% 1.76% Equinix 14.65% 9.60% 3.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curbline Properties and Equinix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curbline Properties $182.89 million 15.07 $10.26 million $0.38 68.86 Equinix $9.22 billion 10.19 $815.00 million $13.75 69.54

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties. Curbline Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $18.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Curbline Properties pays out 168.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Curbline Properties and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curbline Properties 0 2 5 0 2.71 Equinix 0 5 20 2 2.89

Curbline Properties currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $996.23, suggesting a potential upside of 4.19%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Curbline Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Curbline Properties has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinix beats Curbline Properties on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

