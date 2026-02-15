MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 27th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 0.2% increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.

The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.

