PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,774 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $255,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,792,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 676,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 363,254 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,672,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,238,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,264,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $192.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $194.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.09 and its 200-day moving average is $176.25.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.