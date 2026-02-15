OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

OneMain has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OneMain to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. OneMain has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $71.93.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. OneMain had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 14.35%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

