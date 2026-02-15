Golden Road Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $730.80 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $741.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

