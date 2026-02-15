TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $68.44 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,890 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Pinterest worth $68,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Pinterest News Summary

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.87%.Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 target price on Pinterest and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 699,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,129.78. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $855,925. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Featured Articles

