TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $79,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $193.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.37. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

