TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 73,745 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,745 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Pool worth $33,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 11.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pool by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on Pool and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Pool Stock Down 1.4%

Pool stock opened at $265.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.90. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $226.10 and a 1-year high of $374.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

