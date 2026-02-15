TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,700 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fair Isaac worth $49,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $84,295,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,345.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,602.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,592.76. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,280.86 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $628,085.52. This trade represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,071.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.