Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Trimble worth $59,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Trimble by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 168.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 123.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 744,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $50,505.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,694.07. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $610,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,996.83. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,543. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

