Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 81,828 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 101,691 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,489 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,489 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Logistic Properties of the Americas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Logistic Properties of the Americas in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Logistic Properties of the Americas alerts:

Logistic Properties of the Americas Trading Up 2.1%

LPA opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Logistic Properties of the Americas has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 6.06.

About Logistic Properties of the Americas

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development, and management of Class A industrial properties across the Americas. The company’s portfolio comprises modern logistics and distribution facilities strategically located in key markets throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. By targeting high-barrier-to-entry locations, Logistic Properties of the Americas aims to support growing demand from e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and third-party logistics providers.

Founded in 2020, the company launched its initial public offering in late 2020 and is overseen by a management team with deep experience in industrial real estate and supply chain operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logistic Properties of the Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistic Properties of the Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.