TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 53,274 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,274 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises about 1.7% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of CyberArk Software worth $121,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Longbow Finance SA raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.8% in the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 16,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CyberArk Software by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CYBR opened at $408.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $288.63 and a 52 week high of $526.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.20.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $372.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

Featured Stories

