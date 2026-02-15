CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,666,626 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 60,130,778 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,911,867 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,911,867 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director Suzanne Heywood purchased 52,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $500,009.44. Following the acquisition, the director owned 619,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,945.04. This trade represents a 9.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. iA Financial set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

NYSE:CNH opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.29. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

