GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of GFL Environmental worth $51,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 63.0% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.75 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE:GFL opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 56.61% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

