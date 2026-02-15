TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 77,645 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,645 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tractor Supply worth $72,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,679,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,571,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,002,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,367,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,341,000 after purchasing an additional 316,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 123.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,079,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $670,887,000 after buying an additional 3,753,414 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Tractor Supply

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Board & capital return: Tractor Supply raised its quarterly dividend to $0.24 (a ~4.3% increase) and appointed Sonia Syngal to the board — a signal of shareholder return focus that typically supports income‑oriented buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Logistics strategy: Management is exploring final‑mile delivery capabilities to improve e‑commerce fulfillment. Potential long‑term upside for sales, but it requires investment and will take time to affect margins. Read More.

Analyst downgrades/estimates: Zacks Research issued multiple downward revisions to 2026–2028 quarterly and annual EPS forecasts and carries a “Strong Sell” stance — this increases downside risk to consensus expectations and can pressure the stock if other brokers follow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Two EVPs executed sizable mid‑February sales (Robert D. Mills sold ~62,950 shares; Jonathan S. Estep sold ~59,745 shares), a meaningful reduction in holdings that investors often view as bearish. SEC filings available for review. Read More. | Read More.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $55.03 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $104,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,059.84. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,259,720.72. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 211,178 shares of company stock worth $11,341,362 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

