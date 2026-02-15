Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Holdings Decreased by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,889 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Philip Morris International by 69.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,754 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,415,000 after buying an additional 1,006,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,474,000 after buying an additional 888,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,429,000 after buying an additional 871,165 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $187.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $190.98. The firm has a market cap of $291.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.