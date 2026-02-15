TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 4,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total transaction of $41,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,527.33. The trade was a 79.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $8,316,844.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,376.72. This represents a 61.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 613,681 shares of company stock valued at $130,573,518. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $182.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.16. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

