Linde PLC $LIN is Pelham Capital Ltd.’s Largest Position

Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 12.1% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Linde by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Linde by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 77 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.20.

Linde Trading Up 1.7%

LIN opened at $481.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.55. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $224.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

About Linde



Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

