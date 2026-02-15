PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,008,895 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,843,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $638,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.