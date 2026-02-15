PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $246,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,079 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $101,508,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $99,996,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 276.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 304,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 223,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Key SPDR Gold Shares News

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Shares of GLD opened at $462.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.80. The company has a market capitalization of $175.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $261.25 and a fifty-two week high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.