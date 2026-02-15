PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,884,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $274,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $96.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $96.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

