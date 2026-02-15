China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 26.6% in January

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,289 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 38,548 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,316 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,316 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Resources Enterprise Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CRHKY stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. China Resources Enterprise has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Resources Enterprise Company Profile

China Resources Enterprise Limited is a Hong Kong–based conglomerate principally engaged in consumer products distribution, retail operations and food and beverage businesses. Established in 1993 as a publicly listed arm of the state-owned China Resources Group, the company has grown into one of the largest integrated consumer companies operating across Mainland China and Hong Kong.

In its retail division, China Resources Enterprise operates the CR Vanguard chain of supermarkets and convenience stores, supplemented by online grocery platforms and membership loyalty programmes.

