Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amkor Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,550.64. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 346,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,424.32. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1,050.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

