Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIGI. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $98.97 and a twelve month high of $171.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 30,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded CIGI to “Strong Buy” and raised its price target to $200, citing the company’s strategic acquisition activity (Ayesa Engineering) and continued growth runway — a clear analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Raymond James Upgrade

Raymond James upgraded CIGI to “Strong Buy” and raised its price target to $200, citing the company’s strategic acquisition activity (Ayesa Engineering) and continued growth runway — a clear analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company-released Q4 and full‑year results showed revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, higher adjusted EPS (adjusted EPS $2.34 for Q4; full‑year adjusted EPS $6.58) and a 2026 outlook targeting mid‑teens growth — supportive fundamentals and a growth outlook that can drive longer‑term upside. Colliers Q4 & Full Year Release

Company-released Q4 and full‑year results showed revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, higher adjusted EPS (adjusted EPS $2.34 for Q4; full‑year adjusted EPS $6.58) and a 2026 outlook targeting mid‑teens growth — supportive fundamentals and a growth outlook that can drive longer‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces digging into the Q4 details (metrics vs. estimates) are circulating; these provide nuance — highlighting where adjusted vs. GAAP differences and one‑time items matter for modeling. They help investors but don’t decisively swing sentiment alone. Zacks Metrics Analysis

Analyst/coverage pieces digging into the Q4 details (metrics vs. estimates) are circulating; these provide nuance — highlighting where adjusted vs. GAAP differences and one‑time items matter for modeling. They help investors but don’t decisively swing sentiment alone. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show large percentage changes but the raw numbers are reported as “0” / NaN — indicating likely data errors. Presentational short‑interest noise may add volatility but appears unreliable as a signal this morning.

Short-interest reports in the feed show large percentage changes but the raw numbers are reported as “0” / NaN — indicating likely data errors. Presentational short‑interest noise may add volatility but appears unreliable as a signal this morning. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged misses to certain consensus estimates: depending on the metric (GAAP vs. adjusted), headlines noted earnings and/or revenue shortfalls vs. some expectations and a decline in GAAP diluted EPS year‑over‑year — factors that likely triggered intraday selling. Zacks: Q4 Miss Company Press Release (details)

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

