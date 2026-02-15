Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in January

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 943 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 689 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered Dialight to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIALF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Dialight has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Dialight PLC is a global provider of industrial LED lighting solutions, specializing in energy-efficient and durable products designed for demanding environments. The company’s product portfolio includes a wide range of LED linear and area luminaires, high- and low-bay fixtures, task lighting, signal beacons and optical safety indicators, as well as specialty solutions for hazardous location applications in oil and gas, mining, marine and transportation sectors.

Founded in the United Kingdom and headquartered in Farnborough, Hampshire, Dialight draws on more than 80 years of expertise in lighting technology.

