Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Insider Sells $39,084.69 in Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) insider Gary Lee sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $39,084.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,938 shares in the company, valued at $396,179.82. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $548.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by $0.68. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 794,292.69% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Positive Sentiment: Lyell announced dosing of the first patient in PiNACLE, a first‑of‑its‑kind randomized Phase 3 head‑to‑head CAR‑T trial (rondecabtagene autoleucel vs. liso‑cel/axi‑cel) in 2L relapsed/refractory large B‑cell lymphoma — a meaningful clinical/regulatory milestone that can materially de‑risk the program and support future value if enrollment and early readouts progress. PiNACLE Phase 3 dosing

Lyell announced dosing of the first patient in PiNACLE, a first‑of‑its‑kind randomized Phase 3 head‑to‑head CAR‑T trial (rondecabtagene autoleucel vs. liso‑cel/axi‑cel) in 2L relapsed/refractory large B‑cell lymphoma — a meaningful clinical/regulatory milestone that can materially de‑risk the program and support future value if enrollment and early readouts progress. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional positioning are mixed: HC Wainwright has previously upgraded LYEL (lifting its target), and institutional ownership is high (~66%), which can amplify moves but doesn’t change near‑term binary clinical risk. MarketBeat LYEL profile

Analyst and institutional positioning are mixed: HC Wainwright has previously upgraded LYEL (lifting its target), and institutional ownership is high (~66%), which can amplify moves but doesn’t change near‑term binary clinical risk. Neutral Sentiment: General oncology coverage (e.g., exercise recommendations for older cancer survivors) is unlikely to move LYEL shares directly; it’s background sector news rather than company‑specific. Exercise Recs for Older Cancer Survivors

General oncology coverage (e.g., exercise recommendations for older cancer survivors) is unlikely to move LYEL shares directly; it’s background sector news rather than company‑specific. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: CEO Lynn Seely, COO Stephen Hill, Gary K. Lee and other insiders reported multiple sales on Feb. 10–11 that meaningfully reduced their positions. Such clustered disposals can weigh on near‑term sentiment even if for diversification or tax reasons. SEC filings are available. CEO 2/11 Form 4

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

