Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC) Receives $7.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2026

Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRCGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMRC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Commerce.com from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Commerce.com from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMRC

Institutional Trading of Commerce.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Commerce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. T3 Companies LLC purchased a new position in Commerce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commerce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce.com Trading Up 12.6%

Shares of CMRC stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Commerce.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About Commerce.com

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.