Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC) Receives $7.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMRC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Commerce.com from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Commerce.com from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Commerce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. T3 Companies LLC purchased a new position in Commerce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commerce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMRC stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Commerce.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries.

