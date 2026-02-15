BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) VP Acquires $20,325.70 in Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) VP Stephen Thomas Minar purchased 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,325.70. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,891.55. This trade represents a 10.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 0.3%

BSTZ opened at $22.77 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 165.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 11,764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 47.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ: BSTZ) is a closed-end management investment company that provides targeted exposure to companies engaged in the science and technology sectors. Listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, the trust seeks to deliver total return composed of capital appreciation and monthly distributions over a defined term. It operates as a term trust, with an anticipated liquidation date in August 2028, at which point shareholders will receive proceeds based on the trust’s net asset value.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in advancing scientific research, technological innovation and related applications.

